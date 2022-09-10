Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,399,327 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Apple makes up 6.4% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Apple were worth $244,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after purchasing an additional 381,507 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,236,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 12,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 142,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $24,667,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Insider Activity at Apple

Apple Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $157.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

