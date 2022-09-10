Circle Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $143.87 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $132.70 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

