Circle Wealth Management LLC Purchases 527 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.58, for a total value of $5,463,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,163,584.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 608,048 shares of company stock worth $96,021,642 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $142.28 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.61 and a one year high of $464.85. The company has a market cap of $56.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.75.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Stories

