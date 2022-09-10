Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 692 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,701 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 151,628 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Comcast by 13.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,461,905 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $68,446,000 after purchasing an additional 177,174 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,779,600,000 after purchasing an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 12.2% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 820,605 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,421,000 after purchasing an additional 89,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 12.5% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,736,103 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $81,284,000 after purchasing an additional 192,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $156.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

