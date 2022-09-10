Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 910,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,782,000. Antero Resources comprises approximately 8.4% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 191,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 156,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 105,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $126,793,000. Finally, Mariner LLC purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Resources news, insider W Patrick Ash sold 36,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total transaction of $1,427,301.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,270 shares in the company, valued at $33,844,800.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Clark sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,980,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,701 shares of company stock worth $1,853,152. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AR opened at $40.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.91. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.21). Antero Resources had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 352.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AR shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Antero Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

Antero Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

