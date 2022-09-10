Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 115,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. GXO Logistics comprises about 2.5% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $8,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 64.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,720 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after purchasing an additional 62,464 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 221.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics Price Performance

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares in the company, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GXO opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average of $55.57. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.08 and a twelve month high of $105.92.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.