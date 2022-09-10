Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after purchasing an additional 520,788 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 48.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007,342 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after purchasing an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 44,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $6,013,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,814,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,897,182,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock worth $297,159,579 over the last three months. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

Walmart stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day moving average of $136.31. The firm has a market cap of $371.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

