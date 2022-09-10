ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,527 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKK. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,544,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 192.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,924,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,898 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $125.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.96.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.