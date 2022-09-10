Eschler Asset Management LLP Invests $2.25 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 807 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,250,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $111.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

