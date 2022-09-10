Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,784 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $1,349,223,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 6.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,557,488 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,375,853,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after buying an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $481,525,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,786,000 after buying an additional 3,116,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.52.

MDT stock opened at $89.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $85.66 and a 12 month high of $133.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

