Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Makes New $13.97 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,965,000. Alphabet comprises 4.2% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 227,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,250,000 after buying an additional 9,059 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,866,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,752,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,857,740,000 after buying an additional 87,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOG stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.21 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

