Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Circle Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 1,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays set a $150.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $111.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.21 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

