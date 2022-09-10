Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires 114 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 363,915 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,056,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,418,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,221,838,000 after acquiring an additional 146,132 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,983,000. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saber Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Saber Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $335.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $324.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $342.40.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

