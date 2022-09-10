NWK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,578,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $53.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

