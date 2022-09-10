Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,745 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $143.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.39 and its 200-day moving average is $192.03. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $132.70 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

