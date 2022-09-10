Barrett Asset Management LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Barrett Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $675.33.

Broadcom stock opened at $522.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $518.79 and a 200-day moving average of $552.96. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $463.91 and a one year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $210.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.56 by $0.17. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 70.93%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

