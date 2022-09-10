Corning (NYSE:GLW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 251,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,945,101 shares.The stock last traded at $33.05 and had previously closed at $32.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Corning Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

