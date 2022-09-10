Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $536.58 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

