Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,989 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,047,310,000 after buying an additional 261,972 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after buying an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after buying an additional 246,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after buying an additional 133,943 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.
Insider Activity
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of COST stock opened at $536.58 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $527.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $520.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $237.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70.
Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Costco Wholesale (COST)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.