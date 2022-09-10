iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Boosted by LGL Partners LLC

LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 5.6% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LGL Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $41,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $249.92 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $218.00 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.22.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

