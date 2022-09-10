Copperleaf Capital LLC Acquires 620 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.2% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,305 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 7,203 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on META. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Shares of META stock opened at $169.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $454.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $383.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.03.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total transaction of $2,115,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 14,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,115.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,396 in the last 90 days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

