Copperleaf Capital LLC Buys 341 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,638 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up approximately 2.1% of Copperleaf Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,253 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter worth about $328,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $205.65 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $217.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

