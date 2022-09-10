Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stake Lifted by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,705 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $12,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,260,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Adobe by 232.6% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,800,423 shares of the software company’s stock worth $820,309,000 after buying an additional 1,259,101 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 22.5% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,539 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,035,586,000 after buying an additional 1,222,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after buying an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adobe stock opened at $394.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.12.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

