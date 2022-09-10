NWK Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,600 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $1,823,028,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,224,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,191,909,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,153,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,154 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after buying an additional 4,893,526 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MRK stock opened at $87.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, June 6th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

