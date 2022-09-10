Circle Wealth Management LLC Has $8.77 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Circle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.2% of Circle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $91,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after buying an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,032,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,232,221,000 after buying an additional 210,839 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $206.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average of $201.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.52 and a 12 month high of $249.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.