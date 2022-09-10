SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Sold by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,871 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 723.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $89.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, COO Rahul Kanwar sold 46,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $2,944,902.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.46. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.74%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

