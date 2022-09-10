Circle Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 124.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,134,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,722,139,000 after purchasing an additional 89,146 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after buying an additional 737,944 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after buying an additional 45,536 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $354.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $366.87. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

