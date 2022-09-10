Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,557.20.

Booking Stock Up 3.9 %

BKNG opened at $1,981.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,898.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,054.83. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,669.34 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 97.26 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.