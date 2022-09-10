Cobalt Capital Management Inc. Has $23.49 Million Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 270,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy comprises approximately 7.1% of Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cobalt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $23,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $2,451,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $455,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 20,267 shares during the period.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $102.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.19.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.99%.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHK shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Insider Activity

In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chesapeake Energy news, CEO Domenic J. Dell’osso, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.04 per share, with a total value of $246,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,497.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.41 per share, with a total value of $206,804.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,115.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,150 shares of company stock valued at $752,048. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.