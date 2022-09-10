Circle Wealth Management LLC Sells 96 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Circle Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $730.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications to $388.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $623.42.

CHTR opened at $405.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $451.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $491.76. The stock has a market cap of $65.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.91. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.81 and a 1 year high of $804.80.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 31.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

