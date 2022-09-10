Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.26-$4.56 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.97 billion-$3.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.07 billion. Five Below also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.08-$0.19 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $142.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $221.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. Five Below’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Five Below from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Five Below by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 108.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 31.8% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 9.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

