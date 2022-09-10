FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $14.60 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

FFT Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,216 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.4% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $116,004,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.0% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,650,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,441,000 after buying an additional 718,092 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $64,103,000. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,955,000.

Shares of IEI opened at $117.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $116.04 and a 52 week high of $131.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

