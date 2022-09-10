Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,529 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,203,000 after purchasing an additional 23,429 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 0.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 41.3% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 207,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,651,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 3.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

LFUS stock opened at $231.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $222.67 and a twelve month high of $334.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

LFUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $289.00 to $269.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

