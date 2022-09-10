Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by FFT Wealth Management LLC

FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 244,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 5.3% of FFT Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $55,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of VTI opened at $204.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day moving average is $207.08. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $181.67 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

