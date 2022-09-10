Lee Capital Holdings LLC Has $8.38 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lee Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 4.7% of Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Lee Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,628 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Alphabet by 362.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 239,712 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $111.78 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.25.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

