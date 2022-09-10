Barrett Asset Management LLC Sells 4,167 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Barrett Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KO opened at $62.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $269.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

