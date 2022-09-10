Circle Wealth Management LLC Buys 56,366 Shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT)

Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) by 179.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,847 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,366 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,342,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust alerts:

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EFT opened at $12.04 on Friday. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.