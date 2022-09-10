Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Bought by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 54,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 232,017 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $764,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.93.

NYSE YUM opened at $116.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.16. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.37 and a 1 year high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

