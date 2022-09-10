Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Purchased by Circle Wealth Management LLC

Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $19,849,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of RGI opened at $176.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.52. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $154.21 and a one year high of $201.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

