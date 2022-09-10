Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 24,828 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,038 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,828 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for approximately 1.0% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $75.91 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.77.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

