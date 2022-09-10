LGL Partners LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 44,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of XBI opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.19. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.78 and a 1 year high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

