LGL Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LGL Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 784 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.3% of LGL Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. LGL Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Up 2.1 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.