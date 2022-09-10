Zullo Investment Group Inc. Acquires 277 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,355,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,447,306,000 after buying an additional 3,505,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after buying an additional 796,968 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,902,000 after purchasing an additional 586,815 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $881,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NEE stock opened at $89.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.21. The company has a market cap of $176.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.22 and a fifty-two week high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.77%.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.