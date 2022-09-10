Zullo Investment Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 222,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Wedgewood Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,689,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,250,000 after purchasing an additional 125,052 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $11,032,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $173.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.48 and a 52 week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.68.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

