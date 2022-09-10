Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock valued at $15,564,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.41.

Alphabet stock opened at $110.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.69 and a 200-day moving average of $119.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.