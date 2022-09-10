Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 2,950 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 5,900.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in RH were worth $978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stony Point Capital LLC raised its holdings in RH by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 43,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in RH by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of RH stock opened at $273.56 on Friday. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $733.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.88 and its 200-day moving average is $300.97.

Insider Transactions at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $1.26. RH had a return on equity of 68.37% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 24.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,812,891. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.47, for a total value of $320,039.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,065.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $37,329.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,891. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.44.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

