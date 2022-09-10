Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 8.4% of Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 30,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,687,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 37,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 248 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Tenere Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Tenere Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 24,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,723,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Alphabet from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,171,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,036 shares of company stock worth $15,564,998 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $110.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.73. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

