Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Lessened by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.3% of Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,233,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 288,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.32 and a 200-day moving average of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $435.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

