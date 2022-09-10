Logan Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,838 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 7,838 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Amgen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 372,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after purchasing an additional 29,054 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,790,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,858,000 after purchasing an additional 344,875 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Amgen by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 61,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $247.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

