Eschler Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $14,766,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Price Performance
Shares of MRNA opened at $142.28 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Insider Activity
In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,044,786.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,048 shares of company stock worth $96,021,642. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/5 – 9/9
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.