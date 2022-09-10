Eschler Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.4% during the first quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth about $14,766,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 12.3% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $142.28 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.61 and a twelve month high of $464.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a return on equity of 94.76% and a net margin of 61.12%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.21, for a total transaction of $5,728,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,044,786.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,780,413. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 608,048 shares of company stock worth $96,021,642. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.75.

Moderna Company Profile



Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

