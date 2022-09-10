1,100 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Purchased by Eschler Asset Management LLP

Eschler Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000. S&P Global makes up 0.4% of Eschler Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,642,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 308,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,492,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Redburn Partners began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $369.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.08 and its 200-day moving average is $367.30. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.87 and a 1-year high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

